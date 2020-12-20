Live Blog: Chiefs vs Saints

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA – SEPTEMBER 13: Drew Brees #9 of the New Orleans Saints celebrates a touchdown pass against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the fourth quarter at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome on September 13, 2020 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

New Orleans, La. – The (10-3) Saints host the defending Super Bowl Champs in the (12-1) Kansas City Chiefs at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome.

Saints QB Drew Brees returns to the lineup after missing four weeks with 11 fractured ribs and a punctured lung.

The Saints will be without star wide receiver Michael Thomas (ankle), Deonte Harris (neck), Nick Easton (concussion) and Malcom Brown (shoulder/calf) against the Chiefs.

Thomas and Harris were placed on injured reserve Saturday and will miss the rest of the 2020 regular season.