Live Blog: Chiefs vs Saints

New Orleans, La. – The (10-3) Saints host the defending Super Bowl Champs in the (12-1) Kansas City Chiefs at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome.
Saints QB Drew Brees returns to the lineup after missing four weeks with 11 fractured ribs and a punctured lung.
The Saints will be without star wide receiver Michael Thomas (ankle), Deonte Harris (neck), Nick Easton (concussion) and Malcom Brown (shoulder/calf) against the Chiefs.
Thomas and Harris were placed on injured reserve Saturday and will miss the rest of the 2020 regular season.