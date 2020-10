NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA – DECEMBER 16: Quarterback Drew Brees #9 of the New Orleans Saints gestures during the game against the Indianapolis Colts at Mercedes Benz Superdome on December 16, 2019 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

New Orleans, La – The New Orleans Saints take on the Los Angeles Chargers on Monday Night at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome.

The Chargers come to New Orleans with a 1-3 overall record, facing a 2-2 Saints team who is coming off of a road win against Detroit.

Drew Brees has won all three of the previous meetings against his former team, whose rookie QB Justin Herbert was named the Chargers permanent starter last Thursday.