LIVE BLOG: Central Michigan at LSU

LSU quarterback Max Johnson (14) throws before an NCAA college football game against Mississippi in Baton Rouge, La., Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020. (AP Photo/Matthew Hinton)

BATON ROUGE, La. (WGNO) — The LSU Tigers (1-1) host the Central Michigan Chippewas (1-1) at Tiger Stadium on Saturday.

LSU is coming off of a 34-7 win over McNeese State, where the defense racked up 8 sacks.

Head coach Ed Orgeron said the Tiger offense will be looking to run more up tempo against Central Michigan.

It helps to return guard Chasen Hines and tackle Austin Decelus to the lineup this week.

Check below for a running analysis of tonight’s game from the WGNO sports team led by sports director and Friday Night Football host Ed Daniels.