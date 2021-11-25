LIVE BLOG: Buffalo Bills (6-4) at New Orleans Saints (5-5), Thanksgiving at 7:20PM

JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA – OCTOBER 13: A New Orleans Saints helmet is seen on the bench during the game between the New Orleans Saints and the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field on October 13, 2019 in Jacksonville, Florida. (Photo by Julio Aguilar/Getty Images)

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — New Orleans is hoping for a happy holiday on Thanksgiving as the 5-5 Saints try to snap a three-game skid when the Buffalo Bills (6-4) come calling in the Caesars Superdome on Thursday night.

The Saints are without Alvin Kamara for a third-straight week with a knee injury, but he will not be the only player not dressed for the game. Also out is offensive tackle Ryan Ramczyk, and defensive ends Marcus Davenport and Tanoh Kpassagnon.

Running back Mark Ingram, who is the team’s all-time leading rusher, was also listed as questionable this week and backup quarterback/utility player Taysom Hill is active despite nursing a foot injury since returning to the lineup from concussion protocols three weeks ago.

On a brighter note, the game also features the return of Drew Brees, who remakes his way back to the Superdome for the first time since playing the final game of his record-setting career last January.

