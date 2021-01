NEW ORLEANS, LA – NOVEMBER 4: Alvin Kamara #41 of the New Orleans Saints runs the ball during a game against the Los Angeles Rams at Mercedes-Benz Superdome on November 4, 2018 in New Orleans, Louisiana. The Saints defeated the Rams 45-35. (Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images)

New Orleans, La. – The No. 2 New Orleans Saints host the No. 7 Chicago Bears in the NFC Wild Card Game at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome.

Alvin Kamara, Michael Thomas, Deonte Harris and Patrick Robinson were activated to the Saints roster on Saturday.

The Saints were without Kamara in their regular-season finale due to COVID-19 protocol.

Michael Thomas (ankle) and Deonte Harris (neck) spent the last three weeks on injured reserve.