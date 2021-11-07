LIVE BLOG: Atlanta Falcons (3-4) at New Orleans Saints (5-2), at 12PM

NEW ORLEANS – SEPTEMBER 25: An interior view of the field showing the New Orleans Saints logo, a fleur-de-lis, in the newly refurbished Superdome prior to the Monday Night Football game between the Atlanta Falcons and the New Orleans Saints on September 25, 2006 at the Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana. Tonight’s game marks the first time since Hurricane Katrina struck last August, that the Superdome, which served as a temporary shelter to thousands of stranded victims in the wake of Katrina, has played host to an NFL game. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — One of the NFL’s most heated rivalries kicks off on Sunday when the Atlanta Falcons (3-4) come calling on the New Orleans Saints (5-2) inside the Caesars Superdome in the Big Easy at noon on Sunday.

The Saints are coming off a bittersweet win over the defending Super Bowl champions and fellow NFC South rivals, Tampa Bay. In the 36-27 victory to move to within one game of the division lead with the Bucs, the Saints lost quarterback Jameis Winston with a season-ending knee injury.

Backup Trevor Siemian, who led the Saints over Tampa Bay, gets the start as gadget-guy and fan-favorite Taysom Hill re-enters the lineup after undergoing concussion protocols for the past three weeks.

In the series that dates back to 1967, the Falcons currently lead the Saints in head-to-head matchups, 53-51, with no ties.

