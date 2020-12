LSU quarterback TJ Finley (11) throws a pass during the first quarter of an NCAA college football game against Auburn on Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020, in Auburn, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)

Baton Rouge, La. – The (3-4) LSU Tigers host No. 1 Alabama at Tiger Stadium on Saturday night.

Freshman quarterback TJ Finley earned his fifth straight start of the season against the Crimson Tide, while the Tigers will be without start wideout Terrace Marshall Jr. who recently opted out of the season.

Alabama is coming off of a 42-13 victory over Auburn, last week LSU fell to Texas A&M 20-7.