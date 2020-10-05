LISTEN: Sean Payton wants Saints to play better situational football moving forward

NEW ORLEANS, La. - Saints Defensive Back C.J. Gardner-Johnson talks about the adjustments the Saints short-handed secondary made after falling behind, 14-0 in the first quarter to the Detroit Lions on Sunday.

"You have to keep playing, that whole quarter. It was a quick turnaround. We had to make adjustments on defense, but other than that, we've been down before. We have to keep fighting like we always do. Yesterday showed a lot. We could have easily given up, but the whole team came together, offensively they did things running the ball, Drew (Brees) did things, receivers stepped up big, the defense. We're still coming together to try to get everything right and win every game possible," says C.J. Gardner-Johnson.