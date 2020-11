NEW ORLEANS – The New Orleans Pelicans announced today that the team has re-signed forward Brandon Ingram. Per team policy, terms of the deal were not disclosed.

“Brandon Ingram has earned this contract extension by virtue of everything he has accomplished that is visible, but we are grateful to be able to deliver it to him because of everything he has done that has remained largely hidden to those outside this organization,” said Pelicans Executive Vice President of Basketball Operations David Griffin. “His tireless work-ethic and dedication to his craft are matched only by his desires to help deliver long-term success for his team, our fan base and the communities he lives in.”