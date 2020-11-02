LISTEN: Sean Payton talks Kwon Alexander addition, OT win over Bears

NEW ORLEANS, La. – New Orleans Saints Head Football Coach Sean Payton spoke about the Saints acquiring Linebacker Kwon Alexander from the San Francisco 49ers in a trade Monday.

Payton confirmed that the Saints sent a 5th round draft pick and Linebacker Kiko Alonso to the 49ers in exchange for Alexander.

“It’s adding another player we think fits what we are doing. Really, it is more about that. It also gives us another athletic player at that position that can run. And now there’s an on-boarding process relative to coming here. And that’ll begin tomorrow,” says Payton.

Payton says the goal for Alexander to join the team and begin practicing next week.