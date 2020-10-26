LISTEN: Sean Payton talks defensive concerns ahead of Chicago game

NEW ORLEANS, La. – During a conference call Monday with local media, New Orleans Saints Head Coach Sean Payton discussed concerns with the defense in their matchup with the Carolina Panthers.

Payton specifically addressed the play of the secondary after they allowed QB Teddy Bridgewater to throw for 246 yards and 2 passing touchdowns, including one for 70-plus yards to D.J. Moore.

Payton says, “Obviously, something we’ve got to get cleaned up. Dennis (Allen) and I just finished talking about a handful of them. This wasn’t as much communication as it was just recognizing the formation, the alignments, and then how to play the coverage on that specific play. It’s an area of concern. It’s an area that we’ve got to get better at and I think we will, but it’s still something, it’s one of those things, you come off a win and you look at the good news is we won, here are some of the things now that that are going to cost us in another game down the road if we don’t fix.”

For more from Payton, click the link above.

The Saints will travel to Chicago this weekend for a 3:25 p.m. matchup with the Bears.