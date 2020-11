NEW ORLEANS, La. – New Orleans Saints Head Coach Sean Payton on Thursday discussed Wide Receivers’ Michael Thomas, Emmanuel Sanders, and Marquez Callaway’s return to practice.

Thomas has been sidelined for the majority of the Saints season with an ankle/hamstring injury and Marquez Callaway missed last week’s game against the Chicago Bears with an ankle injury.

As for Emmanuel Sanders, he has been on the NFL’s COVID-19 the past two weeks after testing positive for COVID-19.