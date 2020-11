EL PASO, TEXAS - UTEP's football game versus FIU, scheduled for this Saturday in the Sun Bowl, has been canceled, FIU officials announced on Tuesday afternoon. It is the third straight Miners home game that has been canceled or postponed due to COVID-19.

In a press release, FIU officials said that, "In an abundance of caution, due to the number of healthy scholarship football student-athletes available for this game, and to ensure a sufficient number moving forward, we regret to announce that we will not be playing the football game this weekend."