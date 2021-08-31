LISTEN: Sean Payton says Saints could be away from New Orleans for “first quarter of the season”

DALLAS (WGNO) – The New Orleans Saints evacuated to Dallas ahead of Hurricane Ida’s landfall on Saturday and will continue practicing Tuesday and Wednesday at AT&T Stadium.

On a conference call with media, Saints head coach Sean Payton discussed how long the team plans on staying away from New Orleans, saying they could be displaced for the “first quarter of the season.”

Payton said if the Superdome is unable to host the Saints Week 1 matchup against the Green Bay Packers, there is a chance that the game could be held at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

As for where the team will practice moving forward, a location is being discussed. Payton said both TCU and SMU have offered to use their facilities.

Payton officially confirmed Jameis Winston as the Saints starting quarterback Tuesday.

Payton said he appreciated how both he and Taysom Hill handled the quarterback competition, and that both will be pivotal in the success of the team this season.

