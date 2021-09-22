LISTEN: Sean Payton previews Saints Week 3 matchup against New England

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) – Saints head coach Sean Payton spoke with media via conference call Wednesday to discusses the team’s Week 3 matchup against the Patriots.

Payton says a Bill Belichick coached team presents “a lot of challenges.”

“The first thing I see is their versatility they can play a handful of their defense with several personnel groups,” said Payton. “They’re extremely smart, I would say they’re extremely well coached.”

Payton also discussed what the Saints expect to see from rookie quarterback Mac Jones and the Patriots offense.

“He was someone we were really high on in the draft,” said Payton. “The ball comes out, his decisions are made fast. I think he see’s the field horizontally as well as vertically well. He’s got the arm to make the throws that you want but his decision making and processing I felt are strong suits with him.”

For more from head coach Sean Payton, click on the video above.

The Saints play the Patriots in Foxborough Sunday at noon.