LISTEN: Sean Payton discusses Michael Thomas’ return and Saints’ injuries

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (AP) — NBA Commissioner Adam Silver reiterated Wednesday that the league's hope is to begin next season with teams in their home arenas and with fans in the seats, though cautioned that there are still numerous unknowns to work through before any plan can be finalized.

Silver, in his annual state-of-the-league address before Game 1 of the NBA Finals, also said the protocols that allowed the league to get through a restart in a so-called bubble at Walt Disney World — such as strict adherence to mask-wearing and social distancing — proved that a balance can be struck “between public health and economic necessity."