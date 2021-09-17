Listen: Sean Payton addresses Lattimore injury, Saints return to New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans Saints head football coach Sean Payton spoke with media during a conference call Friday about the team’s upcoming matchup with the Carolina Panthers, Marshon Lattimore’s status for Sunday’s game, and the team’s return to New Orleans.

Payton says that Lattimore will likely be a game-time decision for Sunday’s game at Carolina.

As for the six assistant coaches that tested positive for Covid-19, Payton says they have to go “2 for 2” with testing in order to be on the team flight tomorrow.

The coaches tested this morning and will get those results back this evening.

If negative, they’ll take a rapid test again tomorrow.

Kickoff is set for noon.

Payton also says that the plan is for the team to return to New Orleans after their week 4 matchup against the New England Patriots.