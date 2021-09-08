Listen: Saints head coach Sean Payton talks roster moves, Green Bay game during conference call Wednesday

NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans Saints head football coach Sean Payton spoke with media Wednesday morning during a conference call about the team’s recent roster moves and the regular-season opener against the Green Bay Packers.

Tuesday, the team parted ways with running back Latavius Murray and signed cornerback Desmond Trufant to replace him.

Wednesday, reports indicated that the team has traded for Houston Texans cornerback Bradley Roby.

Sources: The #Texans are trading starting CB Bradley Roby to the #Saints. The deal is being finalized now. He’s suspended Week 1, but should help immensely at a position of need. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 8, 2021

The New Orleans Saints open their 2021 regular season Sunday at 3:25 p.m.