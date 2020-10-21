LISTEN: Saints Head Coach Sean Payton discusses fans return to the Dome, matchup with Carolina Panthers

NEW ORLEANS, La. – During a conference call with local media on Wednesday, New Orleans Saints Head Coach Sean Payton talked about fans return to the Mercedes-Benz Superdome this weekend when the team hosts the Carolina Panthers.

Payton says that he is glad the team and the city of New Orleans were able to come to an agreement to allow 3,000 fans to attend the game.

As far as the matchup with the Panthers goes, Payton says preparing for the 2020 Carolina Panthers is different from years past.

Carolina has new weapons this season in the form of Quarterback Teddy Bridgewater and WR Robby Anderson.

While Christian McCaffery is still out with an injury, Running Back Mike Davis has shined for the team in his absence.

For the Saints, Payton says it is still unknown if WR Michael Thomas will play Sunday.

To hear more from Payton, click the link above.