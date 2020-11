NEW ORLEANS – The New Orleans Pelicans and Ibotta today announced a new partnership agreement in which the mobile rewards platform will become the team’s official jersey patch partner. Ibotta’s brand logo will be featured on all editions of the Pelicans’ game jerseys for the 2020-21 season. The partnership agreement between the Pelicans and Ibotta was brokered by Denver-based Impression Sports & Entertainment.

Ibotta is a cash back rewards platform that has delivered nearly $900 million in cumulative cash rewards to its users for making purchases in-store, on mobile apps, and online. Launched in 2012, Ibotta has more than 40 million downloads, is one of the most frequently used shopping platforms in the United States, and is available on your mobile device (App Store, Google Play) or computer.