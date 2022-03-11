HAMMOND, La. – The Southeastern Louisiana University baseball team earned its fifth comeback victory of the season Friday in dramatic fashion, defeating red-hot Tennessee Tech, 2-1, in 10 innings at Pat Kenelly Diamond at Alumni Field.

Both starting pitchers were dominant, setting the tone for a fast-paced game.

Tennessee Tech (10-2) picked up a run right out of the gate before SLU (6-8) starter Will Kinzeler had a chance to settle in. Golden Eagle leadoff hitter Ed Johnson hit a solo home run, his fourth of the season, to open up the action.

Kinzeler recovered to strike out five of the next eight batters, shutting down for the next nine innings a Golden Eagle squad that came in hitting .348 collectively.

Meanwhile, Tennessee Tech starter Peyton Calitri proved to be just as effective. The right-hander held Southeastern hitless for 7.1 innings, allowing just one base runner – a second-inning walk to Champ Artigues – in that span.

Artigues broke up the no-hitter in the eighth with a one-out single to center, snapping a string of 17 consecutive batters retired by Calitri.

Still a 1-0 game heading to the bottom of the ninth, Calitri issued a leadoff walk to pinch-hitter Pierce Leavengood. The Golden Eagles went to the bullpen for reliever Brock Myers and SLU sent in Tyler Finke as a pinch-runner.

Myers hit Rhett Rosevear, the first batter he faced, with a pitch. After the Lions failed to sacrifice the runners up, Myers had Evan Keller down in the count, 1-2, when he hit him with a pitch to load the bases. With two outs and Connor Manola at the plate, Southeastern pulled off a triple steal as Finke swiped home for the tying run. It was the Lions’ first straight steal of home since Keller accomplished the feat last season against Nicholls (May 8, 2021).

Kinzeler’s day was done after surrendering a leadoff single in the 10th. Gage Trahan came on in relief to retire the next three batters and strand the runner at second base.

The Lions scratched across the winning run in the bottom of the inning. Christian Garcia drew a one-out walk, advancing to second on Jake Johnson’s pop-fly single to shallow left field. Trey Harrington, who had entered the game in the top half of the inning as a defensive replacement at third base, came up to the plate with runners at first and second and one out.

Harrington pulled a ground ball to the shortstop. As the Golden Eagles attempted to turn a double play, Johnson was erased at second before the relay throw to first. Garcia never slowed on the play, rounding third and coming home as Harrington was called out at first.

Following multiple uses of instant replay, the call was overturned with Harrington ruled safe at first as Garcia slid home safely with the winning run.

Trahan (1-0) earned the win, working a scoreless inning in relief. Myers (0-1) suffered the loss, allowing one run in 1.2 innings pitched. He allowed one hit, one walk and hit two batters, striking out three.

Kinzeler, who did not factor in the decision, allowed one run on six hits in nine innings pitched. He did not walk a batter and struck out nine. Calitri, the Golden Eagle starter, allowed one run on one hit in eight innings of work. He walked two and struck out three.

LINE SCORE

Southeastern 2, Tennessee Tech 1 (Mar 11, 2022 at Hammond, La.)

———————————————————————-

Tennessee Tech … 100 000 000 0 – 1 6 0 (10-2)

Southeastern …….. 000 000 001 1 – 2 2 0 (6-8)

———————————————————————-

Pitchers: Tennessee Tech – Calitri, Peyton; Myers, Brock (9) and Long, Will. Southeastern – Kinzeler, Will; Trahan, Gage (10) and Manola, Connor.

Win-Trahan, Gage (1-0) Loss-Myers, Brock (3-1) T-2:39 A-941

HR TTU – Johnson, Ed (4).

Weather: 72 Cloudy, N 1 mph

Calitri faced 1 batter in the 9th.

Kinzeler faced 1 batter in the 10th.

