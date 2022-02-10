HAMMOND, La. – The Southeastern Louisiana University baseball team is favored to claim the Southland Conference regular-season championship in a vote of the league’s head coaches and sports information directors, the conference office announced Thursday.

Led by a Southland-best eight Preseason All-Conference selections, SLU received 10 of the 16 possible first-place votes in the Southland’s preseason poll. McNeese (3), Northwestern State (2) and Texas A&M-Corpus Christi (1) received the remaining first-place votes.

The Lions accumulated 93 total votes, placing them ahead of defending Southland Tournament champion McNeese (80), New Orleans (73), A&M-Corpus Christi (63), Northwestern State (55), UIW (36), HBU (24) and Nicholls (24).

The 2022 baseball preseason poll was voted upon by head coaches and sports information directors from around the conference. Voting for one’s own school was not permitted.

Southeastern opens the regular season at home with a three-game series against SIU Edwardsville, Feb. 18-20, at Pat Kenelly Diamond at Alumni Field.

A rugged non-conference schedule awaits SLU in 2022, with nearly one-third of the overall competition and more than half of its road slate against teams that advanced to the NCAA postseason this past year. The Lions will face three opponents ranked in the preseason Top 5, No. 2-ranked Arkansas, No. 4-ranked LSU and No. 5-ranked Ole Miss.

SLU will host 28 home games, comprising more than half of its regular-season schedule. The Southland Conference’s annual attendance leader welcomes postseason participants Louisiana Tech (March 2), Ole Miss (March 15), South Alabama (Apr. 19) and Southern Miss (Apr. 26) to Hammond.

2022 SOUTHLAND CONFERENCE BASEBALL PRESEASON POLL

Pl. School (First-place votes) Total 1. Southeastern (10) 93 2. McNeese (3) 80 3. New Orleans 73 4. Texas A&M-Corpus Christi (1) 63 5. Northwestern State (2) 55 6. UIW 36 t-7. HBU 24 t-7. Nicholls 24

