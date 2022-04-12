HAMMOND, La. – The Southeastern Louisiana University baseball team returns to the road for non-conference action Tuesday, traveling to No. 11-ranked Southern Miss for a 6 p.m. first pitch at Pete Taylor Park in Hattiesburg, Mississippi.

Fans in the Hammond area can also listen on the flagship station of the Southeastern Sports Radio Network – KSLU 90.9 FM – in addition to online at www.LionSports.net/ListenLive and via both the Lions Gameday Experience, Mixlr and MyTuner Radio apps. The MyTuner app is compatible with the Apple CarPlay software available in most late model automobiles. Fans should search for SLU Athletics (Mixlr) or Southeastern Sports Radio Network (MyTuner).

The game will also air on ESPN+.

Andrew Landry (2-3, 9.95), a sophomore right-hander from Slidell, Louisiana, takes the ball for SLU against Golden Eagle sophomore right-hander Tyler Stuart (2-0, 2.92). It will be the first start of Landry’s career following 24 relief appearances.

Southeastern (13-19), which has won five of its last six games, has defeated multiple ranked opponents this season – including No. 25-ranked Louisiana Tech, No. 3-ranked Arkansas and No. 1-ranked Ole Miss.

Preston Faulkner (.296), Shea Thomas (.283), Champ Artigues (.259) and Tristan Welch (.253) pace Southeastern at the plate. Faulkner leads the squad with 19 extra-base hits, including a Southland-leading nine home runs to go along with 31 RBIs. Tyler Finke and Evan Keller are tied for tops on the team with 11 stolen bases each. Rhett Rosevear is the national leader in HBPs (21) while SLU ranks fourth nationally as a team (71).

Continuing to rise in the national polls week after week, the Golden Eagles (23-8) have won 10 of their last 11 games.

Slade Wilks (.342), Dustin Dickerson (.339), Reece Ewing (.292) and Will McGillis (.290) are Southern Miss’ leading hitters. Wilks’ 21 extra-base hits are tops on the ballclub. Christopher Sargent leads the team with nine home runs and 29 RBIs.

UP NEXT

Southeastern returns to Pat Kenelly Diamond at Alumni Field this weekend for a Southland Conference series with first-place New Orleans. The three games Pontchartrain Bowl rivalry series are scheduled for 6 p.m. Thursday, 6 p.m. Friday and 1 p.m. Saturday.

TICKET & PARKING INFORMATION

Single-game tickets are on sale for the remainder of the regular season. Fans are encouraged to purchase tickets in advance to minimize ticket lines on game days. Southeastern students are encouraged to contact the ticket office prior to the game to reserve theirs in advance.

General admission tickets are $9 for adults and $6 for youth (ages 3-12). Southeastern students, with a university ID, and children under age 2 are admitted free. Gameday parking is $5 per day for standard vehicles and $25 for RVs.

Tickets can be purchased online at www.LionSports.net/Tickets or by contacting the Southeastern Athletics Ticket Office at (985) 549-5466. Office hours are 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday-Thursday and 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Fridays. The ticket booth at Pat Kenelly Diamond at Alumni Field opens exactly one hour prior to the scheduled first pitch.



Southeastern uses mobile ticketing as the primary method for distributing tickets purchased online. Tickets will be available via text message or email in a PDF format for fans to download on their phone or print at home. Tickets can also be downloaded to Apple Wallet.

PARKING CONSTRUCTION

The university is slated to repave a portion of the baseball parking lot, April 13-29, affecting home games against New Orleans (April 14-16), South Alabama (April 19) and Southern Miss (April 26). Additional parking will be available in the parking garage and in the lot north of the garage.

CLEAR BAG POLICY

Southeastern Athletics enforces a clear bag policy for all ticketed events. The policy mirrors safety precautions required for entrance to professional and collegiate sporting venues throughout the country. For more information on the clear bag policy, visit www.LionSports.net/Clear.

LIONS GAMEDAY EXPERIENCE APP

The Lions Gameday Experience app puts audio, stats, video, social media and more in the hands of fans. Those in attendance can also check in to earn reward points redeemable for Southeastern-related prizes. Available for both Android and iOS devices, it can be downloaded from the App Store and Google Play or by following the link www.LionSports.net/App.



DIAMOND CLUB / S CLUB

Fans interested in becoming active supporters of the baseball program are encouraged to join the Diamond Club. Lion baseball alums are encouraged to join the exclusive S Club, which is restricted to Southeastern athletic letter winners.



All membership fees and donations to both the Diamond Club and S Club (baseball) are available for the exclusive use of the Southeastern baseball program. Membership information is available by contacting the Lion Athletics Association at laa@southeastern.edu or (985) 549-5091 or visiting www.LionUp.com.



SOCIAL MEDIA

For more information on Lions Baseball, follow @LionUpBaseball or @MattRiser17 on Twitter, @LionUpBaseball on Instagram and Facebook, and subscribe to the SLUathletics YouTube channel.

{Courtesy: release from Southeastern}