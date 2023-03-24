HAMMOND, La. — The Southeastern Louisiana University track & field team looks to improve its prospects ahead of a high profile meet next week when it heads to the state capitol on Saturday for the Battle on the Bayou hosted by LSU at the Bernie Moore Track Stadium.

The Battle on the Bayou will be the first full meet of the outdoor season for Southeastern after weather forced SLU to bring just a partial team for last week’s Louisiana Classics in Lafayette. The Lions who got to compete performed well, winning five medals, including two by Thomas Nedow and a gold by Terrell Webb.

“[This weekend’s meet is] a great tune-up,” said SLU head track & field coach Michael Rheams. “This is our first chance to perform in warmer weather to prepare for the Texas Relays.”

The Texas Relays will bring in the top talent throughout the country next weekend as a preview of what could be at the NCAA Division I National Championships since that’s also where the NCAA Champions will be crowned at the end of the year.

Since this is the first weekend of the outdoor season where the Lions will have its full compliment of athletes performing, Coach Rheams expects top performances across the spectrum from his crew on Saturday in Baton Rouge. However, he’s especially looking at the track and his hurdlers who are getting their first jumps in outside.

The Battle of the Boot is a one-day event and kicks off at 9:30 a.m. with the women’s hammer throw. The track events start at 2:00 p.m. with the 4x100m relays. It takes place at the Bernie Moore Track Stadium on the campus of LSU.

