HAMMOND, La. – The Southeastern Louisiana University baseball team wraps up a five-game homestand this week with midweek contests Tuesday against Tulane and Wednesday against No. 25-ranked Louisiana Tech at Pat Kenelly Diamond at Alumni Field. Both games start at 6 p.m. and will air on ESPN+.

Fireworks are scheduled for Tuesday’s game against the Green Wave (6-1). The first 200 SLU (3-4) students through the gates will receive king cake and commemorative Lion Mardi Gras beads.

Both games can be heard online at www.LionSports.net/ListenLive and via both the Lions Gameday Experience, Mixlr and MyTuner Radio apps. The MyTuner app is compatible with the Apple CarPlay software available in most late model automobiles. Fans should search for SLU Athletics (Mixlr) or Southeastern Sports Radio Network (MyTuner).



Other options to follow the action this weekend include live statistics or the @LionUpBaseball Twitter account. Links to audio, video and stats are available on the baseball schedule page at www.LionSports.net.

Lance Lauve (0-0, 6.00), a freshman right-hander, takes the ball Tuesday for SLU against Tulane graduate right-hander Carter Robinson (0-0, 0.00). Neither the Lions nor Louisiana Tech (5-2) have announced a starting pitcher for Wednesday’s game.

Southeastern has dropped its last two games, by a combined three runs, and three of its last four overall. The Lions lost 6-5 in 10 innings, Feb. 22, at UL Lafayette before taking Friday’s series opener, 7-4, over UAB. SLU then fell 6-4 and 6-5 in the final two games of the series against the Blazers.

Rhett Rosevear (.333), Bryce Grizzaffi (.320), Evan Keller (.296) and Preston Faulkner (.292) pace Southeastern at the plate. Rosevear leads the squad with four extra-base hits, including a home run. Faulkner has driven in a team-high five runs and Keller’s six stolen bases are tops on the team. SLU ranks 10th nationally in stolen bases (21).

Tulane won three of its four games this past week. After holding off Nicholls for a 7-5 win in Thibodaux, Louisiana this past Wednesday, the Green Wave won the final two games of its weekend series at Louisiana Tech.

Ethan Groff (.348), Brennan Lambert (.333), Trevor Minder (.304) and Chase Engelhard (.304) are the Green Wave’s top offensive threats. Groff and Engelhard have both hit three doubles and a home run, driving in six runs each.

Louisiana Tech split four home games this past week, defeating No. 2-ranked LSU, 11-6, this past Wednesday and the defeated Tulane, 6-1, Friday in the opening game of their weekend series. The Bulldogs have a game Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. against Nicholls in Thibodaux before coming to Hammond.

Philip Matulia (.429) and Taylor Young (.400) are the Bulldogs’ leading hitters. Six different players have hit a home run, including both Matulia and Young. Cole McConnell has driven in a team-high nine runs.

UP NEXT

Southeastern’s run against high-profile opponents continues into next week as the Lions head out on a four-game road trip. SLU travels to the No. 3-ranked Arkansas Razorbacks (4-2) for a three-game series at Baum-Walker Stadium. Game times in Fayetteville, Arkansas are 3 p.m. Friday, 2 p.m. Saturday and 1 p.m. Sunday.

The Lions wrap up the road trip with a rematch against the Bulldogs of Louisiana Tech at 6 p.m., March 9, at J.C. Love Field at Pat Patterson Park in Ruston, Louisiana.

TICKET & PARKING INFORMATION

Single-game tickets are on sale for the remainder of the regular season. Fans are encouraged to purchase tickets in advance to minimize ticket lines on game days. Southeastern students are encouraged to contact the ticket office prior to the game to reserve theirs in advance.

General admission tickets are $9 for adults and $6 for youth (ages 3-12). Southeastern students, with a university ID, and children under age 2 are admitted free. Gameday parking is $5 per day for standard vehicles and $25 for RVs.

Tickets can be purchased online at www.LionSports.net/Tickets or by contacting the Southeastern Athletics Ticket Office at (985) 549-5466. Office hours are 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday-Thursday and 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Fridays. The ticket booth at Pat Kenelly Diamond at Alumni Field opens exactly one hour prior to the scheduled first pitch.



Southeastern uses mobile ticketing as the primary method for distributing tickets purchased online. Tickets will be available via text message or email in a PDF format for fans to download on their phone or print at home. Tickets can also be downloaded to Apple Wallet.

CLEAR BAG POLICY

Southeastern Athletics enforces a clear bag policy for all ticketed events. The policy mirrors safety precautions required for entrance to professional and collegiate sporting venues throughout the country. For more information on the clear bag policy, visit www.LionSports.net/Clear.

LIONS GAMEDAY EXPERIENCE APP

The Lions Gameday Experience app puts audio, stats, video, social media and more in the hands of fans. Those in attendance can also check in to earn reward points redeemable for Southeastern-related prizes. Available for both Android and iOS devices, it can be downloaded from the App Store and Google Play or by following the link www.LionSports.net/App.



DIAMOND CLUB / S CLUB

Fans interested in becoming active supporters of the baseball program are encouraged to join the Diamond Club. Lion baseball alums are encouraged to join the exclusive S Club, which is restricted to Southeastern athletic letter winners.



All membership fees and donations to both the Diamond Club and S Club (baseball) are available for the exclusive use of the Southeastern baseball program. Membership information is available by contacting the Lion Athletics Association at laa@southeastern.edu or (985) 549-5091 or visiting www.LionUp.com.



SOCIAL MEDIA

For more information on Lions Baseball, follow @LionUpBaseball or @MattRiser17 on Twitter, @LionUpBaseball on Instagram and Facebook, and subscribe to the SLUathletics YouTube channel.

{Courtesy: release from Southeastern Athletics}