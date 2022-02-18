HAMMOND, La. – The Southeastern Louisiana University baseball team claimed a grinding, 1-0 win Friday over Southern Illinois University Edwardsville, opening up the 2022 season at Pat Kenelly Diamond at Alumni Field.

SLU (1-0) starting pitcher Will Kinzeler (1-0) carried a no-hitter into the fifth inning, ultimately surrendering a pair of hits in six scoreless innings to earn the win. Southeastern pitchers combined to scatter five hits in the game.

The Lions put on the offensive pressure from the first pitch.

Evan Keller drew a walk to lead off the bottom of the first inning. After he was picked off, Rhett Rosevear was hit by a pitch. Preston Faulkner put a pair on with a two-out single, but Southeastern was unable to get a run home.

Newcomer Shea Thomas singled to lead off the second, eventually stealing second base, but the Lions were unable to bring him around.

Keller, who reached base in all four of his plate appearances, led off the third with a single. Back-to-back walks by Tyler Finke and Faulkner loaded the bases with one out, but once again SLU was unable to scratch across a run on the Cougar pitching staff as reliever Kaid Karnes (0-1) squelch the rally.

Leading off the fifth, Keller singled to left field. With one out, Finke pulled a double down the left-field line and SIUE elected to load the bases by issuing an intentional walk to Faulkner. This time the Lions broke through. Bryce Grizzaffi, one of Southeastern’s eight preseason All-Southland Conference selections, drove in the only run of the game with a single to left off of Karnes.

Southeastern had runners on in each of the final three innings but failed to pick up an insurance run.

The bullpen took over for Kinzeler in the seventh, with Gage Trahan striking out three in a pair of scoreless innings and Trey Harrington working the ninth for his first save of the season.

Grizzaffi, Keller and Thomas each picked up multiple hits for the Lions who had eight total in the game.

SLU picked up its third consecutive win in a season opener and its 12th in the last 13 seasons.

Junior right-hander Hayden Robb, a transfer from Mississippi Gulf Coast CC, draws the Lions’ starting assignment Saturday opposite SIUE senior right-hander Brant Glidewell (6-1, 4.45).

Prior to Saturday’s game is a special ceremony in memory of Lion for Life Kaleb “Mamou” Manuel. The former SLU player and coach, Manuel passed away in September following a lengthy battle with cancer.

LINE SCORE

Southeastern 1, SIU Edwardsville 0 (Feb 18, 2022 at Hammond, La.)

———————————————————————-

SIU Edwardsville …. 000 000 000 – 0 5 0 (0-1)

Southeastern ………… 000 010 00X – 1 8 0 (1-0)

———————————————————————-

Pitchers: SIU Edwardsville – Matheny, Noah; Karnes, Kaid (3); Bockenstedt, Jake (7) and Stallcup, John. Southeastern – Kinzeler, Will; Trahan, Gage (7); Harrington, Trey (9) and Grizzaffi, Bryce.

Win-Kinzeler, Will (1-0) Save-Harrington, Trey (1) Loss-Karnes, Kaid (0-1) T-2:47 A-945

Weather: 51 Mostly Cloudy, N 9 mph

{Courtesy: release from Southeastern Athletics}