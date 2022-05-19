HAMMOND, La. – The No. 2-seeded Southeastern Louisiana University baseball team dropped its opening-round game Thursday in the Southland Conference Tournament, 6-5, to No. 7-seeded Texas A&M-Corpus Christi at Pat Kenelly Diamond at Alumni Field.

A three-run first inning staked the Islanders (27-26) to a lead they never relinquished.

Southeastern (24-28) picked up a run in the bottom of the third. Tristan Welch led off the inning with an infield single. He advanced to third on Evan Keller’s ground-rule double and later came home to score on Rhett Rosevear’s sacrifice fly.

A&M-Corpus Christi extended its lead with a pair of runs in the fifth, one of them unearned.

The Lions pulled a run closer, 5-2, in the bottom of the inning on Keller’s one-out solo home run. The homer was his eighth of the season.

A leadoff home run by Welch in the seventh, his 10th of the season, brought SLU within a pair, but a leadoff homer by the Islanders in the ninth pushed the Southeastern deficit back to three, 6-3.

Champ Artigues kept the Lion hopes alive in the ninth, dropping a one-out double inside the left-field line. He scored on Rosevear’s two-out home run, but that was all the offense SLU could muster.

Zach Garcia (6-3), the Southland Conference Freshman of the Year, earned the win. He allowed three runs on five hits, two walks and a hit batter in 6.1 innings pitched. The left-hander struck out four batters. Sebastian Mejia picked up his first save of the season, tossing the final 2.2 innings and allowing two runs.

Will Kinzeler (4-2) suffered the loss, allowing five runs – four earned – in 4.1 innings of work.

Keller (2-for-5), Rosevear (2-for-3) and Welch (2-for-4) each turned in a multi-hit performance at the plate for Southeastern.

The Lions face No. 6-seeded Houston Baptist (18-35) at 1 p.m. Friday in an elimination game at Pat Kenelly Diamond at Alumni Field. Southeastern will be the visiting team and must win to advance.

HAMMOND BRACKET SCHEDULE

Thursday, May 19, 2022

Game 1 (1 p.m.) – No. 3 New Orleans 10, No. 6 HBU 3

Game 2 (6 p.m.) – No. 7 Texas A&M-Corpus Christi 6, No. 2 Southeastern 5

Friday, May 20, 2022

Game 3 (1 p.m.) – Southeastern vs. HBU (ESPN+)

Game 4 (6 p.m.) – New Orleans vs. Texas A&M-Corpus Christi (ESPN+)

Saturday, May 21, 2022

Game 5 (1 p.m.) – Game 3 Winner vs. Game 4 Loser (ESPN+)

Game 6 (6 p.m.) – Game 4 Winner vs. Game 5 Winner (ESPN+)

Sunday, May 22, 2022

Game 7* (1 p.m.) – Game 6 Winner vs. Game 6 Loser (ESPN+)

* IF NECESSARY

LINE SCORE

A&M-Corpus Christi 6, Southeastern 5 (May 18, 2022 at Hammond, La.)

————————————————————————-

A&M-Corpus Christi … 300 020 001 – 6 9 0 (27-26)

Southeastern …………… 001 010 102 – 5 9 1 (24-28)

————————————————————————-

Pitchers: A&M-Corpus Christi – Garcia, Zach; Mejia, Sebastian (7) and Caraway, Josh. Southeastern – Kinzeler, Will; Robb, Hayden (5) and Grizzaffi, Bryce.

Win-Garcia, Zach (6-3) Save-Mejia, Sebastian (2) Loss-Kinzeler, Will (4-2) T-2:53 A-680

HR AMCC – Jones, Tre (11).

HR SLU – Keller, Evan (8); Rosevear, Rhett (4); Welch, Tristan (10).

{Courtesy: release from Southeastern}