Lions drop third straight to No. 19 Arizona

TUCSON, Ariz. — Southeastern Louisiana left 14 runners on base Saturday, falling to No. 19-ranked Arizona, 4-3, at Hi Corbett Field.

The Lions (3-3) have dropped the first three games at Arizona (5-2) in vastly different ways. Saturday, Southeastern scored in the first inning and maintained the lead until the bottom of the seventh inning.

Trevor Long (1-0) earned the win for Arizona, striking out three batters in 1.1 scoreless innings of relief. Quinn Flanagan closed it out with a pair of scoreless frames, striking out four on the way to earning his first save of the season.

Bartley suffered the loss, allowing one run in two innings of work.

The series concludes with a final game Sunday at 11 a.m. (CST).

Southeastern sophomore righty Grant Upton (1-0, 0.00) gets the starting nod Sunday in the series finale, opposing Wildcat freshman right-hander TJ Nichols (1-0, 3.60).