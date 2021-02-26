Lions Drop Series Opener at No. 19-ranked Arizona

TUCSON, Ariz. – A late rally did not materialize as Southeastern Louisiana threatened late before ultimately dropping its series opened to No. 19-ranked Arizona, 7-4, at Hi Corbett Field.

The Lions (3-1) fell behind early as Arizona (3-2) scored six runs in the first three innings, the big blow being an easily catchable ball dropping for a two-out, three-run triple in the first inning after multiple fielders lost track of it against the late evening sky.

Down 7-0 entering the sixth, Southeastern strung together a four-run inning to climb back into the game.

Wildcat starting pitcher Chase Silsbeth (2-0) hit Bryce Grizzaffi with a pitch to open the inning before the Lions started the third time through the batting order. Evan Keller laced a single through the right side of the infield and then Champ Artigues lined an RBI double into the left-center field gap.

Preston Faulkner singled up the middle, plating both Keller and Artigues. After a sacrifice bunt and a fly out advanced Faulkner to third base, he came home to score on Christian Garcia’s two-out single.

Southeastern put a pair of runners on in each of the final three innings but was unable to capitalize on its opportunities.

Silsbeth earned the win, allowing four runs – all earned – in 6.2 innings pitched. The right-hander surrendered five hits and the pair of walks, striking out 10 batters. Preston Price worked a scoreless ninth to earn his first save, allowing two hits and striking out three.

Will Kinzeler (0-1), the Lions’ freshman starting pitcher, suffered the loss in his first collegiate start. The right-hander from Covington, Louisiana allowed seven runs, five earned, 4.1 innings of work.

The series continues Friday at 7 p.m. Junior left-hander Trey Shaffer (1-0, 0.00) takes the ball for Southeastern opposite freshman righty Chandler Murphy (0-0, 3.00) for the Wildcats.

Friday’s game can be heard in the Hammond area on the flagship station of the Southeastern Sports Radio Network – KSLU 90.9 FM – in addition to online at www.LionSports.net/ListenLive and via both the Lions Gameday Experience and TuneIn Radio apps.

A video stream of the game will be broadcast through the Pac-12 Network Plus and the Pac-12 Now app, available for iOS and Android mobile devices as well as Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV and Chromecast.

Other options to follow the action include live statistics or the @LionUpBaseball Twitter account. Links to audio, video and stats are available on the baseball schedule page at www.LionSports.net.

{Courtesy: Press Release from Southeastern Louisiana Athletics}