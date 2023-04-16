HAMMOND, La. – The Southeastern Louisiana University baseball team dropped the series finale in 10 innings, 3-2, Sunday against McNeese in Southland Conference action at Pat Kenelly Diamond at Alumni Field.

Both starting pitchers were locked in early as the deciding game in the series remained scoreless until the sixth.

Southeastern (18-18, 4-8 SLC) starter Brennan Stuprich allowed two runs over 6.1 innings pitched and McNeese (24-12, 6-6 SLC) starter Ty Abraham allowed two runs in seven innings of work. Neither factored in the decision.

The Cowboys got to Stuprich in the sixth for a pair of two-out runs. SLU tied the game in the seventh.

Shea Thomas led off the inning with a double to right-center field. Champ Artigues drew a walk, putting a pair of runners on base. Pierce Leavengood followed with an RBI single down the right-field line, plating Thomas. Artigues scored on a sac fly off the bat of Rhett Rosevear.

Following a series of player ejections after the top of the eighth, the Lions had a chance to take the lead in the bottom of the inning. SLU loaded the base with one out, but Thomas hit into an inning-ending double play.

In the 10th, Southeastern reliever Jackson Rodriguez issued a leadoff walk to Cowboy second baseman Brad Burckel. After a sacrifice bunt pushed Burckel into scoring position, he scored on a Braden Duhon RBI single to center.

McNeese reliever Cameron Lejeune (2-1) earned the win, tossing three scoreless innings to close out the game. Rodriguez (1-1) suffered the loss, allowing one run in 1.1 innings of work. He surrendered two hits and one walk, striking out two batters.

All three games in the series were decided by one run.

UP NEXT

Southeastern continues its homestand Tuesday at 6 p.m., hosting Jackson State in a non-conference contest at Pat Kenelly Diamond at Alumni Field. For this Prime Time Tuesday game, there is a buy-one, get-one free promotion on general admission tickets.

{Courtesy: Southeastern Athletics}