Lions Complete Sweep of Mississippi Valley State

HAMMOND, La. – Southeastern Louisiana defeated Mississippi Valley State, 17-0, Sunday at Pat Kenelly Diamond at Alumni Field, completing a sweep of the three-game series.
The Lions (3-0) received 5.1 no-hit innings from starting pitcher Grant Upton (1-0). The sophomore right-hander combined with five relievers to finish off a third-consecutive shutout of the Delta Devils (0-3), marking the first time in program history Southeastern has tossed a trio of shutouts to open the regular season.
Noah Hughes finished out the sixth inning for the Lions and freshman Kyle Bartley recorded the first out of the seventh inning before Valley catcher Jonathan Yandrich dropped a single into right field, breaking up the no-hit bid. Upton earned the win, scattering four walks.
Southeastern started its offensive onslaught early. Champ Artigues laced a one-out single in the first inning. Preston Faulkner followed with a double to right-center field. Artigues scored on a Nick Ray sacrifice fly and Faulkner scored on a Jacob Burke infield single. Burke then promptly stole second base and third, eventually scoring on a double steal.
Burke capped a five-run second with an RBI double and then blasted a three-run home run in the fourth.
Six Lions turned in multi-hit performances at the plate, including Burke (3-for-4), Gaby Cruz (3-for-5), Artigues (2-for-3), Preston Faulkner (2-for-3), Christian Garcia (2-for-3) and Brandon Hale (2-for-2). Burke drove in five runs and Cruz provided three RBIs.
Southeastern returns to action Thursday, opening a four-game series at Preseason No. 10-ranked Arizona. Games are scheduled for 7 p.m. (CST) Thursday and Friday, 2 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m. Sunday. The Lions then return home to host Preseason No. 43-ranked Tulane in a midweek contest, March 3, for the annual Fireworks at the Pat promotion.
Debuting at lunchtime Monday is the 2021 edition of Inside Southeastern Baseball with Matt Riser, presented by Blackened Brew.
The Lions Gameday Experience app puts audio, stats, video, social media and more in the hands of fans.
LINESCORE
Southeastern 17, Mississippi Valley 0 (Feb 21, 2021 at Hammond, La.)
Mississippi Valley … 000 000 000 – 0 3 3 (0-3)
Southeastern ……….. 350 402 03X – 17 20 2 (3-0)
Pitchers: Mississippi Valley – Charles, Ethan; Valenzuela, Isaiah (5) and Yandrich, Johnathan. Southeastern – Upton, Grant; Hughes, Noah (6); Bartley, Kyle (7); Smith, Noah (8); Hoskins, Cole (8); Trahan, Gage (9) and Cruz, Gaby.
Win-Upton, Grant (1-0) Loss-Charles, Ethan (0-1) T-3:05 A-844
HR SLU – Burke, Jacob (1).
Weather: 67 Cloudy, SE 14 mph
{Courtesy: lionsports.net}