HAMMOND, La. (WGNO) — The Southeastern Lions (8-3) will host Florida A&M (9-2) in the opening round of the Football Championship Subdivision (FCS) Playoffs.

The game is scheduled for a 6 p.m. kickoff on Nov. 27 at Strawberry Stadium in Hammond, La.

It will be Southeastern’s fourth appearance in the FCS playoffs in school history.

The Lions earned one of the 13 at-large bids in the 24-team field.

The playoff bracket can be found here.