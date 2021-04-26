Lion Up for Larvadain! Gage signs with Southeastern on Monday

RESERVE, La. — On Monday, Riverside Academy’s Gage Larvadain signed his National Letter of Intent to play both football and basketball at Southeastern Louisiana University.

On the gridiron, Gage accounted for 33 touchdowns at three different positions.

He played Quarterback, Wide Receiver, and Defensive Back for the Rebels.

Gage was named both the CrescentCitySports.com, NASH ICON 106.1 FM and Friday Night Football Prep Player of the Year for the entire New Orleans metro area in 2020.

He expects to play slot receiver for the Southeastern Lions Football team.

On the basketball court, he averaged 27 points, 8 rebounds, and 7 assists for Tim Byrd and the Riverside Rebels in their run to the semi-final round of the Division IV playoffs.

He was also a named first-team selection for the Louisiana Sports Writers Association’s Class 1A all-state boys basketball team.

Gage says that he looks forward to competing for both the Southeastern Lions Football and Basketball programs starting in the fall.

He talks about his future in Hammond with WGNO’s Ed Daniels: