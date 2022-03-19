HOMEWOOD, Ala. (WGNO) — Despite producing a season-high 10 hits Saturday, the Southeastern Louisiana University baseball team fell, 6-5, to Samford in non-conference action at Joe Lee Griffin Field.

Samford (9-7) jumped out in front early, scoring in the first two innings for the second time in as many games against the Lions (8-11).

Down, 3-0, heading into the third, Southeastern third baseman Shea Thomas reach on an error by the shortstop to open up the inning. Rhett Rosevear, a sophomore from Denham Springs, Louisiana, followed with a double down the right-field line, putting a pair of runners in scoring position.

Thomas scored on a Bryce Grizzaffi’s groundout to short. Rosevear scored on Evan Keller’s RBI single up the middle, pulling the Lions within one.

In the fourth, Champ Artigues lined a one-out single to left-center. He advanced to second on Tristan Welch’s two-out single to center. Both runners scored on Thomas’ double into the left-center field gap, giving SLU the lead, 4-3.

A leadoff home run off Southeastern starting pitcher Hunter O’Toole in the bottom of the inning tied the score, 4-4.

Samford regained the lead in the fifth. O’Toole hit the leadoff batter with a pitch and surrendered a single before the Lions brought in reliever Trey Harrington. The right-hander induced a double-play grounder, but the runner scored from third on the play.

SLU tied up the game, 5-5, in the seventh on a leadoff home run by Evan Keller. It was the second homer of the season for the native of Destrehan, Louisiana.

The Bulldogs got the lead back for good in the eighth as catcher Kaden Dreier led off the inning with a home run just inside the left-field foul pole.

Southeastern threatened in the ninth. Preston Faulkner led off with a double just inside the left-field line. Christian Garcia and Tristan Welch worked back-to-back walks with two outs to load the bases, but the Lions were unable to get the tying run home.

Left-handed reliever Blake Bortak (1-2) earned the win, tossing 2.2 innings of scoreless baseball. Andrew Landry (1-2) suffered the loss, allowing Dreier’s home run in the eight. It was the only run the sophomore allowed in two innings of work.

Faulkner, Keller, Rosevear and Thomas all produced two hits apiece for the Lions.

A total of four home runs were hit in the game, three by Samford, and they all led off an inning.

UP NEXT

The Lions wrap up the series Sunday at 1 p.m. on ESPN+. Southeastern will start redshirt junior right-hander Hayden Robb (0-1, 6.46) against senior right-hander Jalon Long (2-1, 4.34) for the Bulldogs.

RADIO SHOW

LIONS GAMEDAY EXPERIENCE APP

DIAMOND CLUB / S CLUB

SOCIAL MEDIA

LINE SCORE

Samford 6, Southeastern 5 (Mar 19, 2022 at Birmingham, Ala.)

———————————————————————-

Southeastern …… 002 200 100 – 5 10 0 (8-11)

Samford …………. 120 110 01X – 6 13 2 (9-7)

———————————————————————-

Pitchers: Southeastern – O’Toole, Hunter; Harrington, Trey (5); Landry, Andrew (7) and Grizzaffi, Bryce; Manola, Connor. Samford – Ross, Michael; Goff, Alex (4); Bortak, Blake (7) and Salvo, Joseph; Dreier, Kaden.

Win-Bortak, Blake (1-2) Loss-Landry, Andrew (1-2) T-2:50 A-573

HR SLU – Keller, Evan (2).

HR SAM – Dreier, Kaden 2 (4); Bennett, Andrew (2).

Weather: Partly Cloudy, 62 degrees

O’Toole faced 2 batters in the 5th.

{Courtesy: release from Southeastern Athletics}