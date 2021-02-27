Lindsey Scott, Nicholls St. smashes Lamar in a 55-0 KO

THIBODAUX, La. (AP) — Quarterback Lindsey Scott Jr. accounted for six touchdowns throwing for three and running for three and Nicholls State dismantled Lamar 55-0 in a Southland Conference opener for both teams.

Scott threw scoring passes of 23 yards K.J. Franklin, 28 yards to Troy Hurst and 45 yards to Dontaze Costly.

His touchdown jaunts were of 33, 7 and 5 yards.

Scott was 16-for-21 passing for 232 yards; an average of 14.5 yards per completion.

Scott ran 10 times and gained 108 yards. Lamar gained 91 yards on offense.