Lincoln Riley: ‘I’m not going to be the next coach at LSU’

Oklahoma head coach Lincoln Riley talks to quarterback Spencer Rattler before sending Rattler in for a two-point conversion during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Texas at the Cotton Bowl, Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021, in Dallas. (AP Photo/Jeffrey McWhorter)

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Despite not winning the Big 12 title for the first time in his tenure, and coaching No. 10 Oklahoma (10-2) to a 37-33 loss to No. 7 Oklahoma State (11-1) on Saturday, Sooners head coach Lincoln Riley emphatically told reporters during a post-game press conference that he was not interested in the vacant LSU job.

“I’m not going to be the next coach at LSU. Next question,” Riley stated.

Meanwhile in Baton Rouge, La., exiting head coach Ed Orgeron guided his Tigers to an upset win over No. 14 Texas A&M (8-4) and in doing so, LSU avoided its first losing season since 1999.

Afterward, Coach O praised his team and announced he would not be coaching the Tigers’ bowl game should the team receive an invitation to play.