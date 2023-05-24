LINCOLN PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Lincoln Prep School held an official unveiling of its new basketball court during an open house.

Students say, after a long-awaited three years, they are happy to call this new place their home.

“I just feel like we had a lot of support from the community, and it’s just that we had nothing to something because we were moving campuses, and now we have a permanent place to stay,” said a student, Mariah Lewis.

“Finally, being able to have our own building to call home,” added another student, Heather Willis.

School officials held the grand opening for the construction of Phase II.

“I don’t even have the words to describe it, it’s beyond everything I can think of. God it’s been so good to us. The kids here in our community really deserve something like this. I’m just so thankful God let me be part of this.” Explained executive director at Lincoln Prep School,

Gordan Ford.

“It’s been a blessing because we came from nothing. We have this beautiful new building. It comes with a lot of things like a new gym. The dancers have their own room,” said another student, Shedreana Green.

“I like it. The turn up for the basketball court. I have fun like these kids, and stuff like that,” said a student, Ryan.

“The floors, we really get to be on the grounds. The cheerleaders, they get to do their flipping. It’s amazing,” said a dancer student, Alyrica Browen.

Some features of this 100,000-square-foot home include the new baseball, and softball fields, currently underway.

“A lot of the kids in the area have been giving the kids a hard time about not having a school, and not having a gym, and not having their own things. They can see and say, yeah look what we have now. So, they are excited, and it is great for them.” Explained Ford.

Edward Ford is a valedictorian graduate. He says it is bittersweet to leave this campus.

“I wish I had a little more time here, but I’m honestly grateful that I can be here in the first place. We are lucky to be here at all because everything we had to go through. Timing was kinda lined up, and it was perfect in that sense.”

Gordon Ford says construction for Phase II is underway with the football stadium. He says completion of the project has yet to be announced.