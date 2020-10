LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 25: Lonzo Ball #2 of the New Orleans Pelicans stands on the court in a game against the Los Angeles Lakers during the first half at Staples Center on February 25, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Katelyn Mulcahy/Getty Images)

Lonzo Ball struggled mightily in the NBA bubble this summer.

Ball reached double digit scoring once in eight games. But, in March, before the pandemic, Ball averaged 20 points, 7.8 assists, and 7.8 rebounds.

New Pelicans head coach Stan Van Gundy, on a zoom call with media Tuesday, says Ball still has plenty of upside.

Ball turned 23 years old Tuesday.