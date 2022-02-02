NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Brother Martin quarterback Garrett Mmahat is following his father’s footsteps. Mmahat signed as a preferred walk-on with Tulane University.

His father, Kevin, was a pitcher for the Green Wave. He pitched in the big leagues for the New York Yankees in 1989.

Mmahat was one of the three Crusaders announcing on signing day. The others were defensive back Corey Lambert to Colorado State, and offensive tackle Jason Montgomery-Scott to the Air Force Academy.

Mmahat was joined at signing day by his Dad, and his Mother, Gina, and family and friends.

Here’s our complete interview with Mmahat.