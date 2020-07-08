LHSAA says it’s “fully committed” to fall sports

BATON ROUGE, La. – In a memo sent to member High School Principals, Athletic Directors, Coaches and Officials, LHSAA Executive Director Eddie Bonine says that the LHSAA is “fully committed to the return of high school athletics this fall.”

Bonine elaborates on the statement, saying that “Now more that ever, we are reminded that our communities need high school sports. Interscholastic competition supports the physical, emotional and mental well-being of student-athletes across Louisiana.”

Area high schools have been holding workouts in a small capacity to ensure that the state’s safety protocols are followed in order to continue offseason workouts.

Some examples can be seen in the video link above.

Earlier this week, Louisiana Senator, Cleo Fields, Chairman of the Senate Committee on Education, has asked the State Board of Elementary and Secondary Education to suspend all athletic activities at K through 12 public schools in Louisiana through December because of COVID-19.

Governor John Bel Edwards today said that it is still too early to make a decision on fall sports as the state continues to combat growing Coronavirus numbers.