NEW ORLEANS — The LHSAA released its high school softball playoff brackets for all classifications and divisions Thursday afternoon.

At No. 10, Hahnville is the highest seeded area team in the Class 5A playoff field.

Hahnville will host No. 23 Ouachita Parish Monday at 4 p.m.

Next are the No. 12 Northshore Panthers and No. 14. Chalmette Owls.

Both will host first round games.

Pearl River’s 9-seed in the Class 4A playoff field is the highest of area schools in the classification.

They host No. 24 Plaquemine on Tuesday at 4:30 p.m.

Lutcher is the No. 2 seed in the Class 3A playoff bracket, and will host No. 31 Sci Academy in the opening round.

On the select side, the John Curtis Lady Patriots are the top seed in Division I after a 27-3 finish to the regular season.

Curtis will have a bye in the first two rounds of playoffs and will play the winner of No. 4 Mt. Carmel and No. 5 Archbishop Chapelle.

Dominican was listed as the No. 2 seed.

In Division II, Haynes Academy was awarded top seed followed by No. 2 Archbishop Hannan.

Haynes opens playoffs with Np. 16 Evangel Christian next Thursday while Hannan takes on no. 15 Ben Franklin.

In Division III, No. 2 St. Charles Catholic and No. 3 Houma Christian were the highest seeded area teams.

Both receive a first-round bye.

Riverside Academy’s 3-seed makes the Lady Rebels the highest seeded area team in the Division IV bracket.

Claiborne Christian is listed as the top seed in Division V and advances to the semi-final round on April 29th with two byes.

