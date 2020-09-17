LHSAA releases guidelines for upcoming football season, fall sports

by: John Walton

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The LHSAA is out with its guidelines for the upcoming fall sports season, including much-anticipated rules for high school football.

Last week LHSAA announced that high school football will resume on October 1.

Guidelines for football game protocols include:

  • Social distancing of 6 feet must be maintained during the pre-game conference and coin toss
  • Handshakes, hugs should not take place
  • Face coverings must be worn by coaches, medical staff, game personnel, managers, statisticians, chain crews, ball boys and athletes on the sideline.
  • Players and coaches are encouraged to provide their own water and water bottles.

The LHSAA has also instituted general guidelines for all sports. Those include a questionnaire prior to competition or prior to getting on a bus for travel that asks whether anyone in the past 7 days has had:

  • fever
  • cough
  • shortness of breath
  • difficulty breathing
  • fatigue
  • loss of taste or smell
  • sore throat
  • nausea, vomiting, diarrhea
  • rash

Anyone with a temperature of 100.4 or greater will not be permitted to enter the venue.

Fans in the stands are also required to wear face masks and practice social distancing.

The 17-page document also includes guidelines for volleyball and cross country.

