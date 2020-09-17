LHSAA releases guidelines for upcoming football season, fall sports

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The LHSAA is out with its guidelines for the upcoming fall sports season, including much-anticipated rules for high school football.

#LHSAA General Guidelines for Fall Sport Competitions. Click link for the full version: https://t.co/MvfnlRCw9j pic.twitter.com/ya1XdT4EwC — LHSAA (@LHSAAsports) September 17, 2020

Last week LHSAA announced that high school football will resume on October 1.

Guidelines for football game protocols include:

Social distancing of 6 feet must be maintained during the pre-game conference and coin toss

Handshakes, hugs should not take place

Face coverings must be worn by coaches, medical staff, game personnel, managers, statisticians, chain crews, ball boys and athletes on the sideline.

Players and coaches are encouraged to provide their own water and water bottles.

The LHSAA has also instituted general guidelines for all sports. Those include a questionnaire prior to competition or prior to getting on a bus for travel that asks whether anyone in the past 7 days has had:

fever

cough

shortness of breath

difficulty breathing

fatigue

loss of taste or smell

sore throat

nausea, vomiting, diarrhea

rash

Anyone with a temperature of 100.4 or greater will not be permitted to enter the venue.

Fans in the stands are also required to wear face masks and practice social distancing.

The 17-page document also includes guidelines for volleyball and cross country.