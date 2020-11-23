LHSAA releases football playoff brackets Sunday

NEW ORLEANS , La. – The LHSAA on Sunday released its 2020 high school football playoff brackets, showing the route several Louisiana schools would have to take for their respected state championship games.

Notable top seeds from our area include:

John Ehret (2), Ponchatoula (4) and Destrehan (5) as top-5 seeds in Class 5A

Edna Karr (2) in Class 4A

Jewel Sumner (6) in Class 3A

Brother Martin is the top seed in Division I with Rummel listed at 5

De La Salle is the top seed in Division II followed by Archbishop Hannan (4) and E.D. White (5)

Isidore Newman (1) and St. Charles Catholic (2) headline Division III

Country Day (7) and Riverside (7) round out the top seeds in Division IV

The playoffs will begin with the Regional and Bi-District rounds Thursday, November 26th to Saturday, November 28th.

State championship games for both select and non-select schools will take place Christmas weekend, running Saturday, December 26th through Monday, December 28th.