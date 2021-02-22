LHSAA releases Boy’s Basketball playoff brackets

NEW ORLEANS — On Monday, the LHSAA released the Boy’s Basketball playoff pairings for every class and division.

In Class 5A, the top overall seed is Natchitoches Central with the highest-seeded team from our area being the Hahnville Tigers at No. 4.

To view the Class 5A bracket, click here.

In Class 4A, the top-seeded team is, as expected, the George Washington Carver Rams. Coming in at No. 2 is their district rival, Eleanor McMcain.

Carver will open the postseason against the No. 32 seeded Warren Easton Eagles Friday night.

McMain will take on No. 31 seeded Rayne.

To view the Class 4A bracket, click here.

In Class 3A, Madison Prep takes the No. 1 overall seed with the highest-seeded team from our area being the No. 3 Sophie B. Wright Warriors.

The Warriors will face No. 30 Sterlington in the opening round.

To view the brackets for Class 3A, 2A, 1A, B and C, click here.

In Division I, the top-seeded team is Scotlandville with the highest-seeded team from our area being the St. Paul’s Wolves at No. 2.

St. Augustine follows at No. 3 in the Division I bracket, which you can view by clicking here.

Both the Wolves and Purple Knights receive first-round byes.

In Division II, University Lab and St. Thomas More are the top two seeds with the highest-seeded team from our area being the E.D. White Cardinals at No. 4.

The Cardinals play Teurlings Catholic in the opening round of the Division II playoffs.

For the full bracket, click here.

The Division III bracket is headlined by the top-seeded Isidore Newman Greenies who get an automatic bye in the first-round.

For all Division III pairings, click here.

In Division IV, the defending champion, Crescent City, was named the No. 1 seed followed by the No. 2 Riverside Rebels.

Crescent City opens the playoffs with No. 16 River Oaks, while the Rebels will face No. 15 Highland Baptist.

View the full Division Iv pairings by clicking here.

In Division V, top-seeded Jehovah-Jireh looks to extend its championship streak to 4. They receive a first round bye in the playoff field.

For the full Division V bracket, click here.