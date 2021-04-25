LHSAA releases baseball playoff brackets

NEW ORLEANS — Earlier today, the LHSAA released its playoff brackets for all divisions and classifications.

In Class 5A, the Hahnville Tigers are the highest seeded team from our area at No. 21.

Hahnville travels to Central – B.R. in the opening round.

For the full bracket, click here.

In Class 4A, the highest seeded team from our viewing area is the Lakeshore Titans at No. 5.

They host Ellender in the opening round of the playoffs Monday at 4 p.m.

For the full bracket, click here.

In Class 3A, the Lutcher Bulldogs lead the pack at No. 3.

They host Mamou in the opening round of the playoffs tomorrow night at 6 p.m.

To view the full bracket, click here.

In Division I, C.E. Byrd comes in as the No. 1 overall seed.

Following suit are the Jesuit Blue Jays at No. 2 and the John Curtis Patriots at No. 3.

All three will have a first-round bye.

For the full bracket, click here.

In Division II, Vanderbilt Catholic comes in at No. 3.

For the full bracket, click here.

In Division III, the St. Charles Catholic Comets get the No. 2 seed and will have a first-round bye in their playoff field.

To see all other brackets, click here.

Highlights of this week’s high school baseball playoff action will be featured on WGNO’s Friday Night Fastball presented by Delgado Community College.

Catch all the action Friday night on NOLA 38 at 11 p.m. and again on WGNO at Midnight.