BATON ROUGE, La. — The LHSAA on Monday released a memo identifying member schools that will be designated as both select and non-select when new enrollment rules passed by the executive committee on Friday go into effect at the end of this month.

The list provided is unofficial and names the 211 select and 194 non-select schools.

Here is the memo:

LHSAA Executive Director Eddie Bonine states that schools appeal designations by June 21st if they “feel as though your designation is inaccurate and/or describing parish policy changes addressing your designation.”

The memo states that there will be no need for re-districting or re-scheduled games.

The only thing impacted will be playoff divisions and classifications which will be finalized after final designations are approved in July.