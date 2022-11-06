NEW ORLEANS — Sunday morning, the LHSAA released the long-awaited football playoff brackets for the revamped select and non-select divisions.

Under the new format, select divisions will feature a 24-team playoff field with first-round byes for the top 7 seeds.

Non-select playoff brackets will consist of 28 teams with the top 4 seeds earning first-round byes.

Here are the bracket breakdowns:

The top seed in the Division I select bracket is the Warren Easton Eagles, followed by No. 3 John Curtis, No. 4 St. Augustine, and No. 7 Edna Karr.

Karr defeated Curtis Friday night to win the Catholic League title.

For the full Division I select bracket, click here.

In Division II select, the No. 3 De La Salle Cavaliers are the highest-seeded area school.

E.D. White follows at No. 4 with John F. Kennedy coming in at No. 5.

For the full Division II select bracket, click here.

In Division III selection, the Newman Greenies come away with the top seed followed by No. 2 St. Charles Catholic.

The Comets are the defending Division III state champions and defeated Newman Friday night to win district.

For the full Division III select bracket, click here.

The Division IV select field is highlighted by No. 4 St. Martin’s and No. 7 Riverside Academy.

For the full Division IV select bracket, click here.

In Division I non-select, the No. 3 Destrehan Wildcats are the highest-seeded area team followed by No. 7 Slidell. The Tigers host No. 26 Hammond in the opening round.

For the full Division I non-select bracket, click here.

No. 6 Lutcher headlines the Division II non-select playoff field.

For the full Division II non-select playoff bracket, click here.

In Division III non-select, the No. 2 Bogalusa Lumberjacks are the highest-seeded area team. St. James follows at No. 4. Both schools will have first-round byes.

For the full Division III non-select bracket, click here.

Last but not least, the top-seeded Kentwood Kangaroos headline the Division IV non-select bracket.

For the full Division IV non-select bracket, click here.

You can catch all the high school football playoff action on WGNO’s Friday Night Football, presented by the Allstate Sugar Bowl. Tune in Friday nights at 11 p.m. on Nola 38 the CW. The show replays again at midnight on WGNO.