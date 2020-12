NEW ORLEANS, La. – On Tuesday, the LHSAA released the schedule for the 2020 Prep Classic at Northwestern State University’s Turpin Stadium.

Here is the full schedule:

As of right now, we know that the St. Charles Catholic Comets will face the Lafayette Christian Academy Knights Monday at 3:00 p.m.

The De La Salle Cavaliers will play St. Thomas More in the Division II Championship game Monday at 7:30 p.m.