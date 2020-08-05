LHSAA pushes start of football to October 8th

BATON ROUGE, La.(KTAL) – The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic is pushing the start of high school football in Louisiana to October 8.

The LHSAA sent out that memo to schools Wednesday morning.

The association’s Executive Director, Eddie Bonine, says a scrimmage or jamboree could be played the previous week.

Bonine said if things go as planned, there will be a six, seven, or eight-game regular-season schedule.

Bonine says, “The ideal will be eight games. The most games we could play and pushing that championship back would be ideal for me. The more games the better. And we can get the playoff structure in and get the march to the prep classic.”

Bonine said the football championships could be played in late December in the Superdome, or

in early January at an outdoor venue.

The decision comes a day after Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards announced that the state will be staying in Phase Two for another 21 days.

Other fall sports, like volleyball, is also being pushed back to a September 8 start date.

High school swimming and cross-country are not impacted.