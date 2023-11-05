NEW ORLEANS — Week 10 of the high school football regular season is officially in the books and today the LHSAA released the playoff brackets for the 2023 postseason.

In Division I Select, the Holy Cross Tigers draw the top seed and receive a first-round bye. They will play the winner of No. 16 Jesuit and No. 17 C.E. Byrd in the second round.

No. 4 Brother Martin, No. 6 Edna Karr, No. 6 John Curtis, and No. 7 St. Paul’s also received a first-round bye.

In Division II Select, the No. 2 E.D. White Cardinals are the highest-seeded school in our area. They face the winner of No. 15 De La Salle and No. 18 Buckeye in the second round.

No. 4 John F. Kennedy and No. 5 Archbishop Shaw also have a first-round bye.

Livingston Collegiate draws the 9-seed and will face No. 24 Booker T. Washington – Shreveport while No. 11 McDonogh 35 opens the postseason against No. 22 Landry.

The Division III Select bracket is headlined by defending champion and top-seeded St. Charles Catholic Comets. St. Charles Catholic received a first-round bye and will face the winner of No. 16 Loyola Prep and No. 17 Ascension Episcopal.

The Newman Greenies draw the No. 3 seed and await the winner of No. 14 Northlake Christian and No. 19 St. Thomas Aquinas.

Other notable seedings are No. 12 Pope John Paul II who opens playoffs against No. 21 Lake Charles College Prep and No. 13 Patrick Taylor who faces No. 20 Sophie B. Wright.

In Division IV Select, the top-seeded area teams are No. 4 St. Martin’s and No. 5 Riverside Academy. Both teams receive a first-round bye.

The Saints face the winner of No. 13 Delta Charter and No. 20 Covenant Christian while the Rebels await the winner of No. 12 Catholic -P.C. and No. 21 Cedar Creek.

On the Non-Select side, Destrehan won the 2022 Division I Non-Select state title as a 3-seed in a talented field. This year, the Wildcats draw the No. 3 spot again.

Destrehan receives a first-round bye and will face the winner of No. 14 Belle Chasse and No. 19 Parkway in the second round.

Other area teams featured in this year’s postseason field include No. 10 Chalmette who hosts No. 23 Ponchatoula in the opening round, No. 11 Salmen hosts No. 22 West Ouachita, and No. 15 East St. John will host No. 18 Central in round one.

Local teams in the Division II Non-Select playoff field are led by the defending champion, Lutcher, who draws the 4-seed.

Lutcher receives a first-round bye and will see the winner of No. 13 Abbeville and No. 20 Pearl River in the second round.

In Division III Non-Select, No. 3 St. James is the highest-seeded team from our area. The Wildcats have a first-round bye and will face the winner of No. 14 North Webster and No. 19 Patterson in the second round.

District 7-3A is well represented with No. 5 Bogalusa, No. 7 Pine, and No. 8 Amite.

Kentwood draws the 2-seed in the Division IV Non-Select playoff field. The Roos will have a first-round bye and will prepare to face the winner of No. 15 Ferriday and No. 18 Jonesboro-Hodge in the second round.

To view all playoff brackets, click here.

You can catch all of the high school football playoff action on Season 32 of WGNO’s Friday Night Football, presented by the Allstate Super Bowl.

You can join the fun on Friday nights at 11 p.m. on Nola 38 the CW. The replay follows at midnight on WGNO.